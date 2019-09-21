Kylie Jenner has a long list of famous friendships, but none of them have been cuter than her recent bond with Sofia Richie.

A source told Us Weekly in July that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and the Simply Nicole alum, 21, became especially close in recent months after the “drama” between the model and the Life of Kylie star’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian “died down.” The Poosh founder, 40, is the ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick, Richie’s current boyfriend. Kardashian and Disick, 36, who dated on and off for 11 years, share three kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“They’ve gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down,” the insider said. “Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again.”

According to the source, it’s easy to understand how Jenner and Richie became fast friends.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” the insider added. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

As for Disick, a second source told Us in July that the Flip It Like Disick star views Jenner and Richie’s close friendship as a sign that the Sofia Richie x Missguided designer is fitting in with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family,” the insider said.

Though Jenner and Richie have been through a few scandals together — such as their controversial Handmaid’s Tale costumes in June — the two and their friendship have come out stronger than ever.

Richie even went so far as to call the Kylie Skin CEO her best friend in a birthday video for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in August.

“Kylie, you’re 22 and you’ve always been one year cooler than me,” she said. “But I love you. You’re my best friend. I don’t know what life would be like without you.”

Scroll through for more adorable moments from Jenner and Richie’s friendship.