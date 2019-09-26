



Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

The couple, who started dating in 2017, went house-hunting in Malibu in the season finale of E!’s Flip It Like Disick, which airs on Sunday, September 29. In a preview of the episode, the Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord alum, 36, and the model, 21, meet with a real estate agent to tour a 12,000 square foot house in Malibu, with a pool, a pond, a spa and a gazebo. The $19,995,000 mansion, which is on a 22,000 square foot lot, includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a ballroom and a guest house.

“This is a win-win house,” Disick says in his confessional.

As the couple enters the property, Disick points out a balcony in the entryway.

“Look, babe. You can come out in the mornings like a little princess,” he tells Richie who responds, “Good morning!”

The clip ends with Disick and Richie standing in the kitchen, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asks the realtor how much it will cost to upkeep the landscape each month.

When the New York native guesses that the upkeep will be about $10,000 each month, his girlfriend shoots the number down.

“Are you kidding? Between the space, if we’re going to have horses, a horse stable …” she starts.

“Horses?!” her boyfriend interrupts. “We don’t need a horse!”

Richie coyly responds, “I want a horse,” to which Disick replies, “And I’m broke.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Disick and Richie were officially dating in September 2017. They made their official debut as a couple three months later at a DuJour magazine party in Miami.

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” a source told Us in November 2017. “They are still going very strong.

In another clip from the Flip It Like Disick finale, the businessman opens up about how his girlfriend changed his life.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” he says in a confessional. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”

Before his relationship with Richie, Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for 11 years. The former couple share three kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

A source told Us earlier this month that the Poosh founder, 40, approves of Richie and thinks that the model “brings out the best” in her ex.

“Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl,” the insider said. “Everything is positive with Sofia and Kourtney right now. The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family. Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

Richie, for her part, dated Justin Bieber from August to September 2016 before her romance with the E! personality. The Los Angeles native, who is the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie, was also previously linked to Jaden Smith and Brooklyn Beckham.

Flip It Like Disick airs on E! Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

