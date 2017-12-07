Back in black! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie made their first official appearance as a couple at an Art Basel kickoff party in Miami Beach on Wednesday, December 6.

The couple coordinated in black for the DuJour magazine-hosted event at The Confidante hotel. Disick, 34, wore a half-unbuttoned black shirt, pants and loafers, while Richie, 19, looked stunning in a long-sleeved black minidress and strappy heels.

“They remained close the entire time,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “caressing” the model’s back at one point.

Disick and Sofia, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and sister of actress Nicole Richie, kept a low-profile throughout the night. They stayed at the event for about two-and-a-half hours and chatted with DuJour founder Jason Binn. (Sofia covered the magazine’s November 2017 issue.)

Earlier in the day, the pair were spotted relaxing together on the beach. The teen showed off her toned physique in a red bikini, while her beau rocked a white button-down shirt and checkered shorts. They sipped on piña coladas as they lounged with friends.

Disick and Sofia have been nearly inseparable since Us broke the news in September that they were hooking up — and things are already heating up. “Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” a source exclusively told Us in November. “They are still going very strong.”

