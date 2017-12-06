Heating up! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie jetted off to the beaches of Miami, Florida on Wednesday, December 6. The couple, who are in town for the Art Basel, sported stylish ensembles as they strutted side-by-side along the coast. The duo, who spent Thanksgiving a part, have been seen packing on the PDA in Venice, Mexico and L.A. in recent months since getting together in September.

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “They are still going very strong.”

As for Richie? “She is so into Scott,” said a pal. “She has been for a while.”

