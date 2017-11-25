Scott Disick and Sofia Richie spent Thanksgiving apart as he headed to NYC and then Miami with his eldest son, Mason.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, posted a sweet tribute to his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram on Thursday, November 23, captioning a video of him kissing youngest son Reign, 2, “This is why I’m thankful today.”

This is why I'm thankful today. Happy thanksgiving 2 all!! A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:48am PST

He skipped the family’s Turkey Day celebration at Kylie Jenner‘s house and instead headed to the Big Apple, where he took his 7-year-old to visit the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on Friday, November 24, checking out a Concorde plane before heading to Florida on a private jet and catching a ride on a helicopter, courtesy of The Setai hotel in Miami Beach.

Take off A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:20am PST

We got the moves A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

On Saturday, November 25, the father and son duo were spotted soaking up the sun and hitting the waves on the beach.

Meanwhile, Disick’s 19-year-old model girlfriend was on the opposite coast for the holiday and was seen grabbing a takeout meal solo in L.A. on Thursday, November 23.

The couple have been inseparable since Us Weekly confirmed that they were officially hooking up in September.

Since then, the pair, who were first seen flirting in Cannes, France, in May, have taken their romance to Miami, NYC and Mexico, where they were spotted indulging in plenty of PDA.

As Us reported earlier this month, Disick was smitten with his girlfriend of two months.

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” an insider said at the time, while a Richie pal told Us that the daughter of singer Lionel Richie was “so into Scott” and “has been for a while.”

