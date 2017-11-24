She’s the host with the most. Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops to host an extravagant Thanksgiving celebration for her family on Thursday, November 23.

The 20-year-old, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, was described earlier this week by big sister Kim Kardashian as the best Turkey Day host in a post on her website and app.

While sister Khloé Kardashian, who is also pregnant with her first child, spent the holiday with her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in Cleveland, several other member of the clan went to Jenner’s Calabasas, California, home, including sibling Kendall, mom Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and her two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign. (Kourtney’s oldest, Mason, spent the day with his dad, Scott Disick, in NYC.)

Model Kendall, 22, shared a pic on Snapchat of her dinner plate loaded with turkey, ham, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts and candied yams, while Kourtney posted a video of the festive dinner settings, which included a miniature pumpkin and plates featuring the word ‘Thankful.”

The table was set with a large centerpiece of white flowers and votive candles while the chairs were pink ombre.

When it came to dessert, Kylie went all out with a sideboard loaded with goodies including pumpkin pie, Rice Krispie treats in the shape of turkeys and fall leaves, gingerbread, brownies, pretzel sticks, doughnuts and cake pops.

The mom-to-be wasn’t featured in any of the pics that she and her family shared on social media, but as Us Weekly previously reported, the Lip Kit creator is keeping a low profile — and hiding her baby bump — as she preps for the birth of her baby girl.

“She’s been resting a lot and keeping things low-key,” a pal told Us last month. “Kylie has been exhausted lately.”

Multiple sources tell Us that Scott has been a supportive boyfriend to Kylie and that “things are going well” between them. But the “Goosebumps” rapper wasn’t by Kylie’s side as she celebrated with her family on Thursday. Instead, he was in Texas, hosting a Hurricane Harvey relief turkey drive in Houston and was spotted helping to distribute clothes to those affected by the brutal storm earlier this year.

