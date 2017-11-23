It takes a lot of time and effort to prepare a Thanksgiving meal and pregnant Khloé Kardashian admitted on Wednesday, November 22, that she was exhausted while cooking up a storm for boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, shared videos on Snapchat as she made breadcrumbs in a food processor and showed how she prepares all the ingredients in separate, labeled containers before she starts cooking.

Shortly afterward the mom-to-be said in a video, “Now I’m exhausted so I need to chill for a minute. I’ve been cooking since 10 a.m.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was clearly impressed of his girlfriend’s homemaker skills, as he shared a pic on Snapchat of their Thanksgiving table set with festive tableware and a massive floral centerpiece that ran down the length of the table. He also posted a video of the amazing spread of desserts Kardashian had prepped.

The reality star, who is expecting her first child — a boy — with the NBA star wrote about her Thanksgiving plans on her app.

“Being in Cleveland, I have to do everything on my own. But I love it and I’m really looking forward to doing it again this year,” she wrote as she shared her full menu, which included 13 different dishes.

She joked that she’d been planning this year’s feast since last November, adding that “it’s best to Khlo-C-D” the prep. “Organizing a meal for so many people — not to mention cooking it all! — is no joke.”

The Good American designer also wrote about things she’s grateful for in another post on her app, acknowledging, “I know how truly blessed I am. I thank God every day for this life.”

Kardashian then went on to list the things she’s thankful for, and at the top of the list was Thompson.

“I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life!” she wrote. “He has been a huge positive influence on me and has given me a new level of happiness and love.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!