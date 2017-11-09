Scott Disick ‘Is Telling Friends’ He’s ‘in Love’ With Sofia Richie

The Lord may have finally found his lady. Two months into his romance with 19-year-old Sofia Richie, Scott Disick is smitten, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” the insider says of the reality star. “They are still going very strong.” It helps that the model — the youngest daughter of singer and songwriter Lionel Richie — is equally enamored. “She is so into Scott,” says a Richie pal. “She has been for a while.”

Since making things official during a September trip to New York City, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — he shares sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 5, with onetime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — have visited Miami, made out aboard a gondola in Venice in mid-October and escaped to pal Joe Francis’ Punta Mita, Mexico spread in November.

“It’s easier for them to exist in their bubble while traveling,” explains the source, noting that while in California the stunner — she’s modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Chanel — is more apt to see the friends who ditched her when she started dating Disick. (Among them: onetime Disick paramour Chloe Bartoli, who one insider says “was like a sister” to Richie, but has now stopped speaking to her.)

But the duo don’t have to worry about awkward run-ins with Disick’s ex Kardashian. The E! star and her famous brood “are happy for Scott because he’s moving on,” says the source. “If it’s good for them, then they’re supportive.”

