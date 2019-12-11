Taking things slow. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s relationship is going strong but the couple have no plans to rush down the aisle, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.
“Right now, Scott and Sofia aren’t thinking about marriage or getting engaged and it’s not a big topic of conversation. They are so committed to one another and neither of them are going anywhere,” the insider revealed to Us. “Scott has done a complete 180 from when he was younger and with Kourtney, and has grown up a lot.”
The Talentless founder, 36, has made it a priority to create a closer bond with 21-year-old Richie’s father, Lionel Richie. A separate source told Us on December 4, that Disick doesn’t want their relationship to come between Sofia and her family.
“Since Scott is a father himself, he recognizes the importance of a close bond with his children and would never want to harm the relationship between Lionel [Richie] and [the singer’s daughter] Sofia, especially because Scott’s parents have both passed away,” the insider revealed. “He values family above all else and will always look to build a bond with Sofia and her family, and would never want to detract from it.”
The insider added that the “Hello” singer, 70, “worries about his daughter, like any father,” but has “come to see that Scott is a positive influence” on his daughter. A second source added that Lionel, however, is still “worried that she’s too young to jump into something this serious.”
Us broke the news that Disick and Richie were dating in September 2017 and the couple went Instagram official later that month. Lionel exclusively told Us in October 2017 that he was “in shock” and “scared to death” over their relationship at the time.
Disick explained how Sofia helped him turn his life around for the better during a confessional interview on an episode of his series, Flip It Like Disick, in September.
“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” he admitted. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”
The TV personality was previously in an on-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015. The former couple are the parents of son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 4. Disick revealed in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he proposed to the Poosh founder, 40, in 2011. Kardashian rejected the proposal, claiming at the time she was “happy with the way things are.”