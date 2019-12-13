Oh, what fun it is to attend a Kardashian Christmas Eve party! The famous family is known for throwing an extravagant bash every year.

The tradition began with Kris Jenner, but Kim Kardashian has since picked it up for her mom. When the momager passed the baton on a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she broke down in tears.

“I want you guys to be able to do this until you’re my age and one of your kids takes over. That’s the joy,” the In the Kitchen With Kris author told the KKW Beauty creator at the time. “It’s just the thought of actually not doing at my house. … I’m getting emotional. It makes me sad. It does. It makes me so sad. It’s just that magic that you can make, and make everybody feel so amazing on one night a year. It’s that love.”

Jenner added, “It’s not just a party. It’s changing of the guards.”

After getting her mom’s “blessing,” Kardashian went on to explain her decision to take over the party planning. “Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” the Selfish author said in a confessional. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends. We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too. But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

Keep scrolling for a look at how the family’s iconic Christmas parties have evolved over the years, featuring the tradition’s major moments. From Kardashian reuniting with Paris Hilton reunion to North meeting Santa Claus, the bash is always a memorable one for lucky guests.