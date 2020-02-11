Life goes on for Olivia Jade Giannulli. The 20-year-old YouTuber stepped out for Kylie Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel’s event launch on Monday, February 10, as her allegedly fraudulent rowing résumé went viral online.

Olivia Jade, who is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, shared photos via Instagram Stories of Villarroel’s event for her collaboration with lingerie brand Oh Polly.

“@VictoriaVillarroel hi sexy!!” Olivia Jade wrote. She later shared a selfie video with Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics was also at the party to celebrate her ex-assistant. (Us Weekly broke the news last month that Villarroel quit in order to pursue a career as an Instagram influencer, but the two women are “still friends and close,” per a source.)

“Congrats @VictoriaVillarroel @ohpolly collab,” Jenner wrote alongside a snap from the event on Monday via Instagram Stories.

Earlier on Monday, prosecutors in the nationwide college admissions case released Olivia Jade’s alleged rowing résumé that she submitted to the University of Southern California.

In addition to claiming the influencer has won several medals at rowing races over the years, the document claims Olivia Jade is “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.” The document also references her sister, Bella Giannulli, claiming she was “currently on our [USC] roster and fills the position of our #4 boat.”

Authorities, however, insist that neither of Loughlin’s daughters have any rowing experience. The Fuller House alum and her husband, who have been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure Olivia Jade and Bella would been accepted into USC as crew recruits, were arrested in March 2019. They have since pleaded not guilty to fraud, money laundering conspiracy charges and bribery charges. Us confirmed in October 2019 that Olivia Jade and Bella were no longer enrolled at USC.

The makeup guru, for her part, has slowly returned to YouTube and social media after the fallout of the scandal.

“Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed,” she said in a video shared on December 1. “It’s just, unfortunately, also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube but the reason for that is just ’cause I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”