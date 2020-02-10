Federal prosecutors released the allegedly fraudulent résumé that Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli submitted to the University of Southern California.

The résumé, which was among a trove of documents released to the public and obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, February 10, claims that the YouTuber, 20, is “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.” However, authorities have insisted that neither Olivia Jade nor Bella Giannulli have any rowing experience.

The document goes on to allege that Olivia Jade won two gold medals, in 2014 and 2016, in the San Diego Crew Classic regatta as well as a silver medal in 2015. It further claims that she won various other medals during her four years in high school, in addition to listing her skills as “awareness, organization, direction and steering.”

At the end of the résumé, the social media personality claims that her sister, Bella, 21, “is currently on our [USC] roster and fills the position of our #4 boat.”

Loughlin, 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in March 2019 for allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their daughters designated as crew team recruits at the prestigious Los Angeles university. They pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges the following month, and entered the same plea for bribery charges filed against them in October. Bella and Olivia Jade are no longer enrolled at USC.

Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind behind the nationwide college admissions scandal, has been cooperating with federal investigators since September 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him in March 2019 and faces up to 65 years in prison plus a $1.25 million fine.

Olivia Jade, for her part, returned to her YouTube roots in December after an eight-month hiatus. She told her nearly two million followers that she is “legally not allowed to speak” about the case and wants to “move on.”

Felicity Huffman was also indicted in March 2019. She pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores and subsequently served 11 days in prison.