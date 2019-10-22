



“Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled,” the USC Registrar told Us in a statement on Monday, October 21. “We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws.”

It is unclear whether USC pulled their admissions or Loughlin’s kids dropped out on their own terms. Us reported in July that the siblings were kicked out of their sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma.

News of Olivia, 20, and Isabella, 21, parting ways with USC comes more than six months after Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, were arrested along with at least 50 others — including Felicity Huffman — for their alleged involvement in the nation’s largest college bribery scandal. The couple, who wed in 1997, are accused of paying $500,000 for Olivia and Isabella to be named recruits to the crew team, despite the fact that neither is a competitive rower.

In the wake of the charges, USC announced that it would review the allegations in cooperation with the U.S. Justice Department’s ongoing investigation.

“USC determined which applicants in the current admissions cycle are connected to the alleged scheme and they will be denied admission,” the college’s website states. “A case-by-case review of current students who may be connected to the alleged scheme is also underway. We will make informed decisions about those cases as the reviews are completed.”

In September 2019, an insider told Us that the Fuller House alum is saddened by the legal drama’s impact on her daughters’ lives. Olivia, who is a beauty influencer, has been “resentful” over the scandal’s repercussions on her brand, as many major companies have backed out of their deals with her. “That’s devastating for Lori,” the source explained.

Loughlin and Giannulli pled not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in April. They’re facing up to 40 years behind bars.

A source told Us that the pair have been “handling the scandal completely differently,” especially when visiting the Bel Air Country Club in L.A. While Giannulli has been “in good spirits and continues to socialize as if nothing’s wrong,” the insider said his wife has “started wearing large hats and scarves to avoid people noticing her.” She also “doesn’t wait around to see anyone.”

Though the 90210 alum and her designer spouse have remained firm on their not guilty plea, CNN reported that four parents who initially attempted to have charges against them dropped have since agreed to change their pleas.

Huffman, 56, pled guilty to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores and is currently serving 14 days in a Northern California prison.

