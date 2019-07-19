Time to show off those brand new backpacks and lunchboxes! Celebrity parents including Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell and Wiz Khalifa have been sharing adorable back-to-school pictures on Instagram.

An emotional Teigen posted a snap of her daughter Luna looking at a book of pictures as she headed off for her first day. “They had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. She loves it,” wrote the model. “My heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh.”

Katherine Heigl revealed she cried when the bus came for her daughters, Nancy and Adelaide, but she quickly recovered by pouring herself a glass of champagne. “CHEERS TO SEVEN WHOLE HOURS WITH ONLY ONE KID NEEDING MY ATTENTION!!” the Suits actress joked.

Click through the pictures below to see adorable kids in their back-to-school best.