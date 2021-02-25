Time to hit the books! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s 3-year-old son, Jackson, started preschool on Wednesday, February 24.

“It’s fine. I’m fine,” Tori, 29, captioned an Instagram photo of her smiling son wearing a backpack. “He’s been asking for so long to go to school and he finally got to go today! My mama heart was bursting with pride watching him march in like he owned the place. He gave me a big hug and kiss before I left and said, ‘Peace, Mom.’ I love this kid so stinking much!!”

In the social media upload, the little one held up a sign noting his age, the date and his future job — a “pilot.” A space-patterned lunch box sat beside his feet.

The photographer felt “so proud” of her son, going on to write on her Instagram Story: “How is he big enough for school?”

She and Zach, 30, welcomed Jackson in May 2017. He became a big brother two years later when sister Lilah, 15 months, arrived.

“We can definitely see moments and glimpses of him not wanting us to talk to Lilah,” Tori exclusively told Us Weekly of his new big brother role in April 2020. “He wants us to talk to him, but I think overall he’s a pretty easygoing kid. The transition hasn’t been terrible.”

Zach chimed in that their son had been “helpful,” explaining, “Jackson’s all about order. He’s Mr. Professional, so Lilah has her thing and he has his, and those things don’t cross. But if she’s crying, he’ll go find a binky or a burp cloth.”

The Little People, Big World stars are open to expanding their family, they went on to tell Us. Zach said, “We say we’re built for this. We love it. It’s all part of the game, the fun, waking up at two in the morning. … It’s strengthened [our] relationship. … With every kid, you have to take it in stride and figure out what each kid is doing. I think that things worked out pretty well with Jackson, so we were like, ‘Let’s try to do that again.’”

Tori is a “great mom,” he gushed, adding, “I love watching her with the kids. I think she just has that sense.”

He and his wife wed in July 2015 in Oregon, one year after their engagement.