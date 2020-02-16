Fun family of four! Tori Roloffand Zach Roloff have had a blast with their son, Jackson, and daughter, Lilah, since starting their family in 2017.

The Little People, Big World stars tied the knot in July 2015 and announced the following year that they were pregnant with their first child. “We have some really exciting news to share with all of you,” the then-dad-to-be gushed in their November 2016 video announcement.

His wife chimed in, “We’re having a baby!”

The photographer went on to share ultrasound photos on social media, writing, “Zach and I are SO excited to FINALLY tell you guys the news! Thank you so much already for the love and support we have received! This is going to be one fun adventure! #ZandTpartyofthree.”

Tori told her husband that she was pregnant in the sweetest way — although Zach didn’t get it at first. “I walked into the house and she had written it on a notepad that she was practicing her calligraphy, so I was reading through this,” he explained. “On the last page, she wrote, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ and I skipped right over it. Then she said, ‘Wait, hey, you missed it!’ Then she pulled it back and I read it.”

Jackson arrived in May 2017. Two years later, the TLC personalities revealed they had another little one on the way.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the reality stars told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019 when their daughter was born. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The news came seven months after Zach and Tori told Us exclusively that they wanted a bunch of babies in their brood. “We have plans,” Zach revealed at the time. “We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

Tori added, “It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s cutest moments with their kids over the years, from pumpkin patch pictures to tropical trips.