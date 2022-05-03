Family of five! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff welcomed a rainbow baby, their third child, on Saturday, April 30.

“The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!” Tori wrote via Instagram, revealing that Josiah was “7lbs, 6oz” and “19 1/2 inches long.”

Zach added in a post of his own, “Josiah Luke Roloff 🔵 was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready! Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible! ❤️.”

The couple are also the parents of son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2, who arrived in May 2017 and November 2019, respectively.

In March 2021, the Little People, Big World alums revealed that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like [this],” the photographer, 30, captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Tori went on to describe the miscarriage on their family’s TLC show four months later, saying that she “especially” was hit hard by the tragedy.

“Everyone says it’s nothing that I did or we did, it was just [that] this baby wasn’t viable for life, but it’s hard to, like, not wonder what happened on that day,” Tori explained in the July 2021 episode. “But it is common. It happens to more people than you think, but you just never think it’s gonna happen to you especially after two full term babies and zero complications.”

The reality stars announced in November 2021 that they were expecting again. “Baby coming spring of 2022,” Zach, 31, told his Instagram followers at the time. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”

His wife added in a post of her own: “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

The TLC personalities shared maternity shoot photos in their reveal, and Tori continued to document her baby bump’s progress via Instagram ahead of baby No. 3.

“Grow baby grow,” the Oregon native captioned a black-and-white photo in January 2022. “Focusing my thoughts on how [badass] this body is to be able to grow a baby instead of the extra love (as Zach puts it) that’s popped up everywhere. I just love this babe so much already.”

