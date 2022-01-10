Another mini cast member is on the way! Tori Roloff is expecting her third child — and the Little People, Big World star has been documenting her pregnancy progress with baby bump photos.

The reality star, 30, announced in November 2021 that baby No. 3 is on the way following a previous miscarriage. “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the TLC personality told her Instagram followers at the time. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

The Oregon native’s husband, Zach Roloff, also posted a photo of his expectant wife with their son, Jackson, 4, and their daughter, Ember, 2, writing, “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”

Tori shared her “first bump pic” the following month, telling her Instagram followers in December 2021 that she was “feeling good” and her baby-to-be was “healthy.”

The photographer went on to write, “Walkin’ this bump around has also been easier than I thought, and I realized this is the first bump pic I’ve taken this pregnancy. … I am just so thankful.”

When Tori was pregnant with her youngest child in 2019, she experienced “harder” body image issues than she had the first time around two years prior.

“I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever). It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way. Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift-and I’m trying trust me.”

Tori encouraged fellow moms to feel “beautiful” and “strong,” concluding, “I know someone besides just me needs to hear that today. So excuse me while I go try my best to live out these words and continue growing a freaking human being.”

Keep scrolling to see the former kindergarten teacher sharing photos of her budding belly before welcoming her and Zach’s third child.

Future Family of Five

In November 2021, Tori wore a black dress in her pregnancy reveal.

Trip Time

The pregnant star cradled her stomach during a December 2021 family vacation.

Cute Couple

She and Zach posed at the beach in December 2021.