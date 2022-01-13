Keeping her confidence! Pregnant Tori Roloff is being intentional about loving herself while carrying baby No. 3.

“Reminder: Growing a human is hard,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, captioned a Wednesday, January 12, Instagram Story mirror selfie. “Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy.”

The TLC personality, who sported a gray sweatshirt and black leggings in the social media upload, added, “This is what I’m wearing to a dinner party because I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes. But I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?”

The reality star went on to post a photo of her daughter, Lilah, 2, gushing, “Meanwhile, this thing always looks so cute. That’s what counts, isn’t it?” Roloff also gave a glimpse of her 4-year-old son Jackson’s “fresh haircut.”

The photographer and her husband, Zach Roloff, announced in November 2021 that their rainbow baby is on the way after a previous miscarriage.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the expectant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Zach, 31, added in a post of his own: “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive.”

Tori has previously been candid with her social media followers about her pregnancy insecurities, writing in July 2019 that her “body image issues” tend to “get in the way” of enjoying herself.

“Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever),” the Oregon native noted in an Instagram post at the time. “Us as women are so badass. Like, we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift. And I’m trying trust me.”

Tori concluded with an uplifting message to other moms, writing, “For all those women out there … you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong and dang it love yourself no matter what. I know someone besides just me needs to hear that today. So excuse me while I go try my best to live out these words and continue growing a freaking human being.”