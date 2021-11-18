The Roloffs A Comprehensive Guide to the Famous Family

Keeping up with the Roloffs! Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff welcomed three kids ahead of their 2016 split and now have five grandchildren.

The TLC personalities wed in September 1987, and their twin sons, Jeremy and Zach, arrived three years later. Their daughter, Molly, arrived in 1993, followed by son Jacob in 1997.

The reality stars began their television career in 2006 and are currently on their 22nd season. Their youngest child chose to leave the show in 2014.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words. As a child, I after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World,” he wrote in a statement six years later of his exit. “By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly. Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general.”

Jacob’s wife, Isabel Rock, supported him via Instagram writing, “I love you forever and always Jacob. I’m proud of you. Now you don’t have to feel alone and carry this around anymore.”

As for Jeremy, he and wife Audrey Roloff left the show in 2018, one year after welcoming daughter Ember. They now also share sons Bode and Radley, who arrived in January 2020 and November 2021, respectively.

The couple, who wed in September 2014, exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021 that they are done with reality TV.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity that the family show gave us but being able to harness that energy and do what we’re doing now gives us so much more life purpose [and] passion,” the A Love Letter Life authors explained at the time. “Going back to reality TV kind of feels like a step into history at this point.”

Jeremy’s twin wed Tori Roloff in July 2015, and the pair continue to share their lives on TLC, from welcoming son Jackson in May 2017 and daughter Lilah in November 2019 to suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the famous family.