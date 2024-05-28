Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff welcomed their fourth baby, a daughter named Mirabella May Roloff, at home on May 23.

“It was my dream birth and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition🙏🏻 I can’t wait to tell you the story soon!” Audrey captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 27. “But for now we are soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of six😍 These. Are. The. Days.”

The couple announced Audrey’s pregnancy in November 2023. “Secret’s out… Baby #4 is on the way!!! 🤰🏼,” they captioned an Instagram video of themselves sharing the news with their kids. “We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew! 🤗.”

Jeremy and Audrey, who tied the knot in September 2014 and exited Little People, Big World four years later, previously welcomed daughter Ember in September 2017 and sons Bode and Radley in January 2020 and November 2021, respectively.

Prior to confirming her fourth pregnancy, Audrey shut down speculation that she was expecting on multiple occasions. In March 2023, she denied the rumors after she posted a photo of prenatal supplements.

“Woahhhh y’all can calm down I’m not pregnant just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve never been consistent taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time!”

Five months later, Audrey once again insisted that she was not expecting after fans questioned her about a possible baby bump. “Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question?” she replied via her Instagram Story in August 2023. “But no, I’m not [pregnant].”

She then shared another photo in which her stomach was flatter, explaining, “Guess I should have chosen this pic/angle instead, but Rad looked cuter in the other one.”

In March 2022, Audrey addressed an Instagram user who claimed she was “against modern medicine” since she delivered Radley in a birth center rather than a hospital.

“I am not!” she responded via her Instagram Story. “Also I had incredible labor and delivery nurses for both Ember and Bode’s births and LOVED them. I just desired a more natural approach to birth and didn’t want any unnecessary medical interventions (more likely in the hospital).”

Audrey emphasized that she was “not throwing shade at anyone else who doesn’t share” her opinion, adding, “Each mama has to decide what’s best for them and where they feel most comfortable.”

She then elaborated on her experience at the birth center. “It was so calm and peaceful and Jer and I both said, ‘This is how it’s supposed to be,’ to each other so many times afterward,” she wrote. “I still had good experiences at the hospital with my other births and them respecting my desires for no/minimal interventions … but I also had a doula there to help advocate for what I wanted so Jer and I could be fully present laboring together.”