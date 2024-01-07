Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

By
Celebrity Babies of 2024
3
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sienna Miller and more stars have expanded their families in 2024.

News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge.

“I spent so much time preparing for the birth [with Marlowe], and absolutely no thought was given to what happens when I’d get home with a baby. At least now I’m aware of what that’s like,” the actress joked to Vogue in its Winter 2024 cover story.

During her first pregnancy, Miller had an emergency C-section after 27 hours of labor. “It was like a horrible trick of the universe,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘This can’t be what my sister felt at home in her birthing pool.’ It was so essential in my mind that I got it right. And so emblematic of the kind of mother I would be that I didn’t. But I know in retrospect that was just the demons of new motherhood.”

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

For baby No. 2, Miller stressed that she didn’t want to “put that pressure on myself.”

Keep scrolling to meet the celebrity babies who were born this year:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Halle Bailey Bio-Picture-237

Halle Bailey
1251208089sienna_miller_290x206

Sienna Miller

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!