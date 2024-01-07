Sienna Miller and more stars have expanded their families in 2024.

News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge.

“I spent so much time preparing for the birth [with Marlowe], and absolutely no thought was given to what happens when I’d get home with a baby. At least now I’m aware of what that’s like,” the actress joked to Vogue in its Winter 2024 cover story.

During her first pregnancy, Miller had an emergency C-section after 27 hours of labor. “It was like a horrible trick of the universe,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘This can’t be what my sister felt at home in her birthing pool.’ It was so essential in my mind that I got it right. And so emblematic of the kind of mother I would be that I didn’t. But I know in retrospect that was just the demons of new motherhood.”

For baby No. 2, Miller stressed that she didn’t want to “put that pressure on myself.”

