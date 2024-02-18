Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s family just got a little bigger as the couple have welcomed baby No. 4.

“Our beautiful boy is here 💙 Denver Calloway Decker,” Jessie posted via Instagram on Sunday, February 18. “8.7 [pounds] 2/9/24 💙.”

The country singer announced her pregnancy via Instagram in August 2023. “Good morning,” she captioned a video of herself showing off her baby bump while Mariah Carey’s song “Always Be My Baby” played in the background.

Jessie and Eric — who married in June 2013 — are already parents of daughter Vivianne and sons Eric Jr. and Forrest.

Days after sharing her pregnancy news with the world, Jessie revealed that Eric was shocked by the development. “[Eric] didn’t believe me, actually. He thought I was playing a joke on him … but I would never joke about something like this,” she told fans during an Instagram Story Q&A. “He literally thought [my then-pregnant sister] Sydney peed on a stick and we were, like, messing with him.”

Once Jessie assured Eric that she was not kidding, he became excited about their growing brood. “I was like, ‘I’m not joking. This is real,’” she recounted. “It was a shock for a while there, but then as soon as he knew it was real, I mean, you know him. … We love kids, so we’re like, ‘Yeah!’”

As for whether the pair were trying to get pregnant, Jessie divulged that they were not. “I’ve gotten this question the most, probably. It was not planned,” she said. “We were very, very surprised.”

Jessie has been candid in the past about urging Eric to get a vasectomy, but he has hesitated to undergo the procedure. “I felt like we were done and I just feel like God always has other plans,” she shared during the Q&A. “So it was extremely shocking and surprising, but like, [we’re] happy [and] excited.”

While noting that the couple’s children were “so excited” to have a younger sibling, Jessie expressed her gratitude as well. “I love being a mom and it was God’s plan for me to have another,” she added. “I’m so grateful. … Being able to have another little baby is, like, the most incredible blessing.”

Jessie previously hinted in a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly that she and Eric might not be done expanding their family. “Three is such a good number, but anything is possible,” she said at the time. “Every month I take a deep breath because I have no idea.”

Of her bond with her children, Jessie gushed over how they changed her. “I became me when I became a mother,” she told Us. “My kids complete my life.”