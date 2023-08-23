Jessie James Decker’s pregnancy glow was hard to miss as she debuted her baby bump in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 22.

Decker, 35, a black bodysuit with a scoop neckline, a leather jacket and jeans that showed off her growing belly as she dined at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The pregnant star pulled her hair back into a low bun and topped off the look with gold hoop earrings.

The country singer was beaming as she unveiled her bump publicly for the first time while out for dinner with friends. Hours earlier, Decker subtly announced she is expecting with her and husband Eric Decker’s fourth baby.

“Good morning ☀️,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself stepping out onto a hotel balcony in L.A. wearing gray bottoms and a matching top. Her bare midriff exposed her growing baby bump.

Mariah Carey’s song “Always Be My Baby” played in the background of the clip, which prompted a series of congratulatory messages for the expecting mom.

“Congrats mommma!!!!!!!!!” Jana Kramer — who is expecting baby No. 3, her first with fiancé Allan Russell — replied in the comments.

Eric, for his part, reshared his wife’s past ad for Aviation Gin’s “vasectomy” cocktail, confirming that his choice not to have the surgery led to another baby. Jessie shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, with the former NFL player, 36.

Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022 that her husband “won’t book” his vasectomy appointment after the pair agreed to it. “It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel. I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest,” Eric told Us at the time, although both stars insisted there were “no plans for a fourth” baby.

The following year, Jessie gave Us an update on the pair’s family plans revealing in January that “as of right now, it’s probably a no” to baby No. 4. She explained that Eric “refuses to go make it permanent,” adding that he thought it takes his “manhood away from him” so they put a pin in the surgery talk.

Jessie revealed in Us Weekly’s “Hollywood Moms” issue last month that “three is such a good number,” but she teased “anything is possible” when it comes to more children. She then hinted at a possible fourth pregnancy, saying, “Every month I take a deep breath because I have no idea.”