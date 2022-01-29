Not on the same page! Jessie James Decker is ready for her husband, Eric Decker, to get a vasectomy — but the former professional football player is taking his time.

“He won’t book it. He will not book it,” the Kittenish creator, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 28, while promotingJessie James Decker x DSW, telling the 34-year-old athlete not to “play games.”

The former NFL player noted that “the papers are filled out” for the procedure, explaining, “It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel. I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest.”

The couple, who share Vivianne, 7, Eric II, 4, and Forrest, 3, clarified that they both have “no plans for a fourth.” Jessie chimed in, “But there’s no plan for not a fourth, Eric. I can tell.”

The Minnesota native agreed that there isn’t a “permanent end” to their family’s expansion, telling his wife, “You don’t know where life will take you in the next five years. … We have amazing kids, so I don’t want a lot of love being taken.”

Jessie went on to tell Us that Eric doesn’t want to make the decision “permanent” yet, so “it’s still TBD.” She explained, “Just the idea freaks him out. I also feel like there’s a small part of him that doesn’t want to cut it off permanently because maybe he wants another baby down the road and so that’s what I think is happening.”

The singer previously spoke about her partner’s planned vasectomy plans in January 2021, exclusively telling Us that he had a scheduled doctor’s appointment.

“I’m going to be real with you, he’s [going] to go be done with it, to get it snipped,” the Italy native explained at the time. “I don’t know how I feel about it. I keep thinking, ‘He’s going to wake up that morning to go to the hospital and I’m just going to cry.’”

The songwriter called Forrest the “caboose,” saying that she and Eric might be “done” with three children.

“Three is a great number, but I feel like I might get a little Joanna Gaines feeling later on in my 30s and be like, ‘Shoot, let’s have one more,’” Jessie told Us at the time. “I just don’t know that I’m ready for him to make it so permanent. … We’re going on vacation soon and maybe, you know, [there] might be a drunken night. Who knows?”

The Just Feed Me author was previously the one who wanted Eric to get the procedure, telling Us in January 2020 that her former Eric and Jessie costar had “baby fever.”

Jessie said, “He just loves our babies so much. He wants more. I told him he’s got to just hang on for a minute there. I’m not sure that’s in the cards for us, but you never know. He doesn’t want to permanently do anything about it, so he is leaving things open. I’m not, but he is.”

While the couple, who wed in June 2013, don’t quite agree on their vasectomy plans, they do agree that working on Jessie’s sneaker collection with DSW was a “fun” experience.

“We got to be hands on early on in what shoes and styles we enjoy,” Eric told Us on Friday. “That’s the important part. It was [similar to] how we live our lifestyle and color palettes and just some of the fun tops you can see in just the shoes.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper