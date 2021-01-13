On the fence. Jessie James Decker isn’t “sure” that she’s ready for her husband, Eric Decker, to get his planned vasectomy.

“I’m going to be real with you, he has a doctor’s appointment to go be done with it, to get snipped,” the Kittenish creator, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 13, while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. “I don’t know how I feel about it. I keep thinking, ‘He’s going to wake up that morning to go to the hospital and I’m just going to cry.’”

The songwriter added that she and the former professional football player, 33, might officially be “done” expanding their family after welcoming Vivianne, 6, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 2.

“Forrest was the caboose,” the country singer told Us. “Three is a great number, but I feel like I might get a little Joanna Gaines feeling later on in my 30s and be like, ‘Shoot, let’s have one more.’ I just don’t know that I’m ready for him to make it so permanent.”

The fashion designer hasn’t closed the door on a fourth pregnancy yet, noting that Eric’s vasectomy would be “reversible.” Jessie joked, “We’re going on vacation soon and maybe, you know, [there] might be a drunken night. Who knows?”

Previously, the Just Feed Me author was the one who wanted her husband to get the procedure. “I’ve asked him … ‘Do you want to make it, like, permanent? Snip snip!’” the former reality star recalled in a January 2020 Pop of the Morning appearance. “He said he doesn’t want the power taken from him yet. I’m like, ‘What do you mean? You’ve already shown your power. We have three.’ He’s like, ‘It’s just a lot to take away from my manhood right now and I’m not ready.’”

Jessie exclusively told Us that same month that the athlete had baby fever. “He just loves our babies so much. He wants more,” the Just Jessie author said at the time. “I told him he’s got to just hang on for a minute there. I’m not sure that’s in the cards for us, but you never know. He doesn’t want to permanently do anything about it, so he is leaving things open. I’m not, but he is.”

The fashion designer added that her family of five had the perfect “rhythm,” explaining, “I feel like we’re good right now. We’re good at where we are. We’re busy enough. We have so many things going on.”

Since Forrest’s arrival in April 2018, Jessie has been maintaining her weight loss with South Beach Diet’s help. “It’s just what I do,” she told Us on Wednesday. “That’s a part of my life.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi