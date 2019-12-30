



Not on the same page! Eric Decker wants baby No. 4, but Jessie James Decker just wants him to “chill.”

“He told me on the plane … that he is really getting baby fever again,” the singer, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively of the former professional football player, 32, on Monday, December 30, while promoting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. “I’m like, ‘You are out of your darn mind. You just need to pump the brakes a little bit. Like, we need to chill.’”

The fashion designer, who already shares Vivianne, 5, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 21 months, with the athlete, went on to gush to Us that “having babies just changes everything.” She explained, “It makes everything more fun. I absolutely love having kids.”

This isn’t the first time that Eric has mentioned adding another baby to their brood. “He wants another for sure,” the Kittenish owner told Us exclusively in May. “I’m like, ‘Give me just a moment, give me a second!’”

Jessie explained at the time: “Because we’re moving, we have all of these baby things that we’re finding, like baby girl stuff, baby boy stuff, all the bottles, breast pumps. I was like, ‘Oh, we can just donate those things or just give them to my sister because I’m sure she’s going too have more babies eventually.’ [Eric] was like, ‘I don’t think we’re ready to give those away yet!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Let’s talk about it,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’”

The couple may have their hands full already with such a big brood at home, but they make time for each of their kids with “one-on-ones.”

“[It’s] definitely important,” Eric told Us exclusively in July. “[Take advantage of] whatever activities when you can sneak away. [When] running and grabbing groceries, then grab some ice cream or some kind of treat. When you have to run an errand … or just drop off something at the post office, you just have to make it more of an experience.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo