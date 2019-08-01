



Triple threat! Eric Decker shares three children with his wife, Jessie James Decker, and is intentional about spending time with each one of them.

“The one-on-one time is definitely important,” the former professional football player, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 31, while promoting his partnership with Rhone. “[Take advantage of] whatever activities when you can sneak away. [When] running and grabbing groceries, than grab some ice cream or some kind of treat. When we have to run an errand … or just drop off something at the post office, you just have to make it more of an experience.”

The athlete and the Kittenish creator, 31, tied the knot in 2013 and started growing their family the following year. Vivianne, 5, arrived in 2014, followed by Eric, 3, and Forrest, 15 months.

While making separate time for each member of his brood is important, the Minnesota native also believes in spending quality time with his wife to keep their romance alive.

In January, the former New England Patriots player explained to Us exclusively, “At night, we’re kind of on this bubble bath routine right now. It’s kind of our intimate time. Then we’re on Netflix kicks, watching a couple of different shows. … Otherwise, getting up for a lunch date, getting out for a dinner date.”

Eric retired from the NFL in August 2018 and transitioned into full-time fatherhood, which is why he loves the men’s performance lifestyle brand Rhone. “They fit my lifestyle … every stage of my life,” he told Us on Wednesday. “It’s basically a very natural and organic fit for me because I love the product. I love wearing the stuff.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!