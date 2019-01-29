Keeping the romance alive! Eric and Jessie James Decker welcomed their third child in March 2018, but they haven’t let a full house stop them from making time for each other.

“At night, we’re kind of on this bubble bath routine right now,” the former NFL player, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s kind of our intimate time. Then we’re on Netflix kicks, watching a couple of different shows. … Otherwise, getting up for a lunch date, getting out for a dinner date.”

Hollywood's Hottest Married Couples

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, started growing their family one year later. They now share 4-year-old Vivianne, 3-year-old Eric and 10-month-old Forrest — but don’t have any immediate plans to add another baby to their brood.

“We’re not saying no, to never have another kid,” he added, “but I think two to three was a big jump for us, with the age of the kids. So we’re just going to stay here, enjoy that number and see what happens.”

Everything Jessie James and Eric Decker Have Said About Marriage

That’s because their recent adjustment to a family of five has been “tremendously” difficult.

“One to two, it was like, ‘Ah, it’s not too bad,’ because at least it’s one-on-one,” Eric said. “We have enough hands. Now two to three, you feel like you’ve just lost control at times, because you’re all over the place, and you gotta still take care of young children. Vivi’s pretty self-sufficient, but for the most part, we’re chaos.”

Although the reality star admitted to “almost daily” daddy meltdowns, he and his wife, 30, are in it together! Not only is he working on speaking words of affirmation — Jessie’s love language — but Eric recently redid the country singer’s home office. And when it comes to good cop/bad cop, they share those roles equally!

7 Things We Learned About Eric and Jessie James Decker's Relationship From 'Just Jessie'

“We feed off each other pretty well,” the Minnesota native said. “I think I’m a little harder on Vivi maybe than I am Eric sometimes, and she’s a little harder on Eric than Vivi. But we definitely balance it out so the kids know that both parents are in charge and we make decisions together.”

They aren’t just on the same page when it comes to parenting, but working out too! The former football star, who recently partnered with Horizon Organic to launch high-protein milk, has been spending more time at home since his August 2018 retirement — but he and his wife still hit the gym and “get a little competitive.”

Decker added: “It’s really one of our activities where we can get away and just be together alone.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!