Whatever it takes! Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker took a little “Mommy/Daddy” timeout while watching the couple’s son Eric II.

The “Lights Down Low” singer, 30, shared a blush-worthy snap of herself sharing a smooch with the retired football player, 31, on Instagram on Wednesday, January 16, as their 3-year-old looked on in the background.

“Sneak it in when ya can,” she wrote, adding, “yes that’s Vivs scrunchie I’m rockin.”

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star, who recently posted a NSFW photo of her man sipping his coffee outside in a tiny towel on Instagram, admitted to Us Weekly earlier this month that it’s not hard for her and the former wide receiver to keep the spark alive.

“Look at him!” she joked of her spouse. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

She isn’t kidding: In September 2016, the musician also revealed to Us that she schedules sex nights with the athlete.

“Life gets really crazy with kids and schedules are hard, but couples need to be intimate,” she explained at the time. “You have to find that time to connect with your partner.”

That theory includes time spent outside the bedroom, as well: The TV personality told Us that the couple also schedule date nights. “We try to have a babysitter at least once a week,” Jessie revealed. “We’ll go to a bar and have a steak together or see a movie.”

The twosome tied the knot in 2013. In addition to Eric II, they share daughter Vivianne, 4, and son Forrest, 9 months.

