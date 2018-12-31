Jessie James Decker Shares Nude Photo of Husband Eric: ‘#Retirement’

Hello, Eric Decker! Jessie James Decker shared a revealing photo of her husband that left little to the imagination on Monday, December 31.

“#Retirement,” the 30-year-old singer captioned the Instagram pic of the former football player, 31, wearing nothing but a tiny towel as he enjoyed his morning coffee.

Jessie also posted a pic of herself in a bikini on her Instagram Story on Monday as the couple prepared to ring in the new year on vacation.

After eight years in the NFL, Eric, who previously played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, announced in August that he was retiring from football. Jessie, who wed the wide receiver in 2013, shared a sweet tribute to her husband via Instagram at the time.

“My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision. I cried, smiled and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another. This pic was from the first football season I ever shared with him his season year for the Broncos,” she gushed on August 27.

Jessie and Eric share 4-year-old daughter Vivianne and sons Eric Decker II, 3, and Forrest, 9 months.

“I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games as they chanted ‘daddy football daddy football’ in the car on the way [to] the stadium each Sunday. From training camps lugging the babies in the wagons and seeing them run to you on the practice field to get that 30 minutes a day to see daddy,” Jessie continued. “I have loved every moment of the last seven years watching my husband kick some serious ass! It’s a career he should be proud of. Can’t wait to share the next adventure with you babe and the amazing things you will do in the future. I love you so much my lover!!! Ps you said you were going to drive that beat up old Chevy Tahoe u got in college and ride it through the ground until you finished playing football, can we please get a new one now? Lol #footballisfamily.”

