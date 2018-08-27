His No. 1 fan on and off the field. Jessie James Decker is supporting husband Eric Decker following the news that he’s retiring from football.

“Yesterday was an emotional day. My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision. I cried, smiles and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another. This pic was from the first football season I ever shared with him his season year for the Broncos,” the “Flip My Hair” singer, 30, captioned a throwback photo of herself and the athlete, 31, via Instagram on Monday, August 27. “I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games as they chanted ‘daddy football daddy football’ in the car on the way [to] the stadium each Sunday. From training camps lugging the babies in the wagons and seeing them run to you on the practice field to get that 30 minutes a day to see daddy.”

The country pop star then reflected on Eric’s successful career. “I have loved every moment of the last seven years watching my husband kick some serious ass! It’s a career he should be proud of. Can’t wait to share the next adventure with you babe and the amazing things you will do in the future” she added. “I love you so much my lover!!! Ps you said you were going to drive that beat up old Chevy Tahoe u got in college and ride it through the ground until you finished playing football, can we please get a new one now? Lol #footballisfamily.”

Eric announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, August 26. “It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff,” he wrote. “This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”

The news comes three weeks after Eric signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. He previously played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans during his career spanning over eight seasons. In his announcement, the former wide receiver expressed his desire to spend more time with his wife and children.

Eric and Jessie tied the knot in June 2013 and share daughter Vivianne, 4, and sons Eric Jr., 2, and Forrest, 4 months.

