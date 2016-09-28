Jessie James Decker: Eric and I Schedule Sex Nights

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are parents of two toddlers. But their sex life hasn’t fallen by the wayside. “We plan these nights,” the country singer told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 27 in NYC. “I’ll send him a message and be like, ‘Babe, it’s on tonight!’”

“Life gets really crazy with kids and schedules are hard, but couples need to be intimate,” the mom of Vivianne, 2, and Eric Jr., 12 months, told Us. “You have to find that time to connect with your partner.”

Jessie and the New York Jets wide receiver, 29, also plan regular date nights to keep their relationship in check. “We try to have a babysitter at least once a week,” the Eric & Jessie: Game On alum said. “We’ll go to a bar and have a steak together or see a movie.”

The 28-year-old also dished on her kids — who have inherited their NFL dad’s toughness. “They’re not crybabies. They’re tough. When one of them falls down or gets hurt, I’m never like, ‘Oh poor baby.’ I’m like, ‘You’re fine. Get up! You can handle it,’” Jessie revealed. “There’s not a lot of crying going on between them. If my Bubby [Eric Jr.] pulls Vivi’s hair by accident, she doesn’t even go crazy. She’ll just say, ‘Mommy, hair. Bubby, hair.’ She tells me in a calm manner what happened.”

Another reason Jessie is lucky: her babies are BFFs. “Now that Eric is walking, it’s amazing,” she raves. “They’re wrestling together. He runs after after Vivianne. She runs after him. It’s completely changed the dynamic at home between them. They are best friends.”

