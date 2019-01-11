Making Us thirsty! Jessie James Decker opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 9, about showing off husband Eric Decker’s goods on Instagram.

“There’s daddy!” the “Lights Down Low” singer, 30, jokes of a NSFW snap she posted on Instagram on December 31 of the recently retired NFL player sipping coffee with just a mini towel to cover his, ahem, lower region.

“He didn’t know about it until about three hours later, when he looked at Instagram,” she tells Us. “He’s like, ‘Really? Ya did that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you just looked so good and I just thought I’d share it.’ He’s a trooper though.”

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star said that though she wasn’t initially aware her man was pantless, she felt the need to show her spouse off.

“He just — he looked so handsome,” she says. “I don’t know, I just thought he looked yummy. I took a picture for me, but then I was like, ‘You know, I need to share.’”

She also opened up about her sexual chemistry with the athlete, saying it’s not much of a challenge to keep things spicy, even with three children. (The pair share daughter Vivianne, 4, son Eric II, 3, and son Forrest, 9 months). “Look at him!” she says. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

For more on how the twosome keep their romance alive and Eric’s post-retirement plans, watch the video above!

