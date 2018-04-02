Officially a family of five! Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker welcomed their third child together on Saturday, March 31.

“Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love 🙏🏼❤,” James Decker captioned a photo with her newborn on Tuesday, April 2.

The country crooner and the NFL star announced they were expecting baby No. 3. in October. Later that month, she revealed they were expecting a son.

“Baby Decker number 3 is a…..” she captioned a video of their kids, Vivianne Rose, 4 and Eric Jr., 2, opening a box filled with blue balloons at the time.

The Eric & Jessie star exclusively told Us Weekly her husband was the one who pushed for a third child.

“[Eric] wanted it. He’s the one that was pushing this. He’s very excited, he’s always wanted a big family,” Jessie told Us in October. “He loves me pregnant. It’s one of his favorite times. He told me, ‘I just love you pregnant. It’s just my favorite. I love your belly. I love everything about it.’ And I cook a lot, but when I’m pregnant, I cook even more and I experiment with more foods and stuff, so he loves that.”

The “Almost Over You” singer documented her pregnancy with fans on social media. She opened up about how her third baby would be her last, flaunting her baby bump at 36 weeks.

“36 weeks and some change… and beyond uncomfortable! This baby feels so low and my bladder has about had enough! Ha! Sleeping is just not even a thing anymore lol It is bittersweet though since this is my last pregnancy and it is a beautiful thing,” she wrote on March 11. “I know I will miss this feeling one day and miss my baby roll around and kick and the sweet little hiccups. I love a lot of things I do in this life but nothing compares to how much I love being a mommy ❤ #babynumber3#36weeks #almostthere.”

Eric and Jessie tied the knot in June 2013.

