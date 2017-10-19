Four’s becoming five! Jessie James Decker sat down with Us Weekly exclusively to gush about her third pregnancy with husband Eric Decker.

“[Eric] wanted it. He’s the one that was pushing this. He’s very excited, he’s always wanted a big family,” the 29-year-old county crooner told Us at the release and signing party for her new album, Southern Girl City Lights. “He loves me pregnant. It’s one of his favorite times. He told me, ‘I just love you pregnant. It’s just my favorite. I love your belly. I love everything about it.’ And I cook a lot, but when I’m pregnant, I cook even more and I experiment with more foods and stuff, so he loves that.”

The “Almost Over You” singer added that she and the NFL wide receiver, 30, still make time for one another despite their busy schedules. “We live together, so I feel like we just see each other everyday. We coordinate our schedules that way. We’re never apart that much,” she said. “So the kids go to bed and we watch a movie, have popcorn and watch our little TV shows. We’re such homebodies. We don’t love to go out that much. If we do, it’s because I want to go on a date, and we go out to a steakhouse or something and have our little meal. But other than that, we really don’t go out that much. We love being at home.

During her chat with Us, Jessie also opened up about her fears for baby no. 3. “The only thing I ever get nervous about is obviously the delivery process, because I don’t have these fairytale delivery processes that other women do,” she explained. “There’s a lot of women that just go in, they push a couple of times and the baby comes out. I’m not like that. Mine are always up in the air and a big question, like what’s going to happen? I’m so short and small and I grow such massive babies. I go into labor early all the time. I’ve had to have emergency C-sections, pretty much with both [of my other children].”

Added the “Hold a Candle” songstress: “At least I’m mentally prepared and know it’s probably going to happen, but my babies are always so big and chunky and healthy, so I’ve got to feel lucky and blessed with that, but that part’s always scary.”

Jessie and the football stud got engaged in April 2012 and married one year later. They share daughter Vivianne Rose, 3, and son Eric “Buddy” II, 2. The country artist announced her third pregnancy on Monday, October 9, with an adorable Instagram video of herself sharing the news with her children.

