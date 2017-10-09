Growing their team! Jessie James Decker is expecting her third child with husband Eric Decker, the couple announced on Instagram on Monday, October 9.

“You know how you were praying to Jesus?” Jessie asked their daughter Vivianne, as 2-year-old son Eric Jr. looked on in a video clip. “What were you praying for?”

The 3-year-old adorably responds: “For a baby.”

Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on ? but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

The couple, wed since 2013, then revealed the exciting news to their little girl. “Well guess what?” Jessie, 29, said. “There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy!” In response, Vivianne excitedly clapped and kicked her legs in excitement.

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!” Jessie wrote alongside the clip. “As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on ?”

She added: “We are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️”

The country star previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about raising her little ones. “They’re not crybabies. They’re tough. When one of them falls down or gets hurt, I’m never like, ‘Oh poor baby.’ I’m like, ‘You’re fine. Get up! You can handle it,’” she said in September 2016. “There’s not a lot of crying going on between them. If my Bubby [Eric Jr.] pulls Vivi’s hair by accident, she doesn’t even go crazy. She’ll just say, ‘Mommy, hair. Bubby, hair.’ She tells me in a calm manner what happened.”

She also gushed over her kids’ close relationship: “Now that Eric is walking, it’s amazing,” she said. “They’re wrestling together. He runs after after Vivianne. She runs after him. It’s completely changed the dynamic at home between them. They are best friends.”

