Baby Decker number 3 is a …. A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

It’s a boy! Jessie James Decker revealed she is expecting another son with husband Eric Decker on Monday, October 30 via Instagram.

The country music singer, 29, posted a cute clip of Eric, 30, and their kids, Vivianne Rose, 3 and Eric Jr., 2, opening a box filled with blue balloons to announce the gender of the baby. “Baby Decker number 3 is a…..” she captioned the video.

“You ready to figure out who’s in mommy’s tummy?” Jessie asked her kids before giving them permission to open the box.

While Eric and Jessie celebrated the reveal with a hug, their kids seemed more focused on playing with the balloons. “I told you she’d be more worried about the balloons,” Jessie said.

The “Lights Down Low” singer announced her third pregnancy on October 9 in another family Instagram video. “Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on ?” she wrote.

Jessie added: “But we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march.”

Eric and Jessie, who have documented their family and relationship on E!’s Eric & Jessie, tied the knot in 2013. She opened up to Us about being a mother in September 2016.

“Now that Eric is walking, it’s amazing,” she told Us. “They’re wrestling together. He runs after Vivianne. She runs after him. It’s completely changed the dynamic at home between them. They are best friends.”

