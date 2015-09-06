A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Sep 6, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

Score! Country crooner Jessie James Decker shared the first photo of her newborn son, Eric Thomas Decker II, via Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 6 — and from the looks of it, the tiny tot’s parents already have high hopes for his future.

“We are so overwhelmed with love and feeling so blessed to have him join our family,” Jessie captioned the adorable snapshot, in which her baby boy is decked out in a football-emblazoned shirt, baby blue pants, and even a football-shaped beanie.

The newest addition to the Decker family weighed in at 9 pounds. and measured 20 and 1/4 inches, according to the singer. And little Eric is a Rocky Mountains baby — according to Jessie, he was born in Castle Rock, Colo.

Her husband, second-time dad and New York Jets player, Eric Decker, first announced the happy news on Twitter on Friday, Sept. 4.

“Thanks for all well wishes!” he wrote. “Mama and baby boy are doing great!! Vivi is the sweetest big sister!”

The couple are also parents to 17-month-old Vivianne Rose.

The “Blue Jeans” singer, 27, and Eric, 28, have been having fun documenting their road to parenthood since announcing her pregnancy back in March, frequently posting photos of the singer’s pregnant belly.

“I don’t have much to say,” she captioned one particularly arresting selfie last week, shot from below her baby bump so that half her face was covered.

Earlier this year, Jessie opened up to Us Weekly about the difference she’s felt between this pregnancy and her first.

“It’s completely different!” she said. “Vivianne kicked my butt — I was sick every day [but] this little guy is very gentle, he doesn’t make me sick. He definitely doesn’t wear me out as much as she did.”

The couple appeared on the E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On, and have been married since June 2013.

