He’s here! Jessie James Decker has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Eric Decker. The New York Jets player, 28, confirmed the families latest addition on Friday, Sept. 4, via twitter.

Thanks for all well wishes! Mama and baby boy are doing great!! Vivi is the sweetest big sister! — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) September 4, 2015

Vivianne Rose is the couple's adorable 17-month-old daughter.

PHOTOS: Celebrity bump hall of fame!

The country crooner, 27, had been keeping fans up-to-date leading up to the arrival of their son by posting photos of her belly to Instagram. “Mornin… Hard to sleep now and contractions are intense. Got my bag packed. Ready when you are baby boy,” she captioned a photo of her bare belly, looking ready to give birth any minute on Monday, Aug. 31.

Mornin… Hard to sleep now and contractions are intense. Got my bag packed. Ready when you are baby boy. Will post one last video blog with what's in my baby bag ?? A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Aug 31, 2015 at 8:23am PDT

This past June, the “Blue Jeans” songstress was feted with a sports-themed baby shower. “I am SO blessed and lucky and just taken back to have this girl right here as my sister! She planned this entire shower, from invites, to gift bags, to decorations, to the games to running everything!!!" she gushed alongside a shot of her sister, Sydney Rae James, who coordinated the bash.

PHOTOS: Cutest baby announcements

"It’s completely different!" Jessie, who partnered with ClearBlue, told Us Weekly about her second pregnancy. "Vivianne kicked my butt – I was sick every day [but] this little guy is very gentle, he doesn’t make me sick. He definitely doesn’t wear me out as much as she did."

Jessie and Eric, who appeared on E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On, have been married since June 2013.

PHOTOS: Celebs who love athletes

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!