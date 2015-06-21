My beautiful shower for baby boy A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jun 20, 2015 at 2:44pm PDT

He's almost here! Pregnant Jessie James Decker was the guest of honor at a baby shower on Saturday, June 20 — and boy, was it adorable! The house party was hosted by her sister, Sydney Rae James, and was attended by several of the singer's girlfriends.

"My beautiful shower for baby boy," the 27-year-old wrote via Instagram. In one snapshot, Decker held up a blue cake with a football topper while surrounded by presents. The bash also was decorated with blue balloons, a large flower backdrop, and had basketball and baseball pillows.

The "Blue Jeans" singer also posed with her guests and thanked her sibling in a sweet message. "I am SO blessed and lucky and just taken back to have this girl right here as my sister! She planned this entire shower, from invites, to gift bags, to decorations, to the games to running everything!!!" she gushed.

She added: "I can't thank you enough @sydneyraeface for what you do for me. A gift from God. I love you so much! And u are laying right next to me as I post this pooped out from such a long day but I love love love you."

Decker and her NFL player husband, Eric Decker, announced in March that they are expecting a second child. Married since June 2013, the couple are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Vivianne Rose.

