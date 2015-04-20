Getting her own boy in the summer! Pregnant with her second child, Jessie James Decker walked the red carpet at the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, April 19, and dished on her baby-to-be.

The "Boys in the Summer" singer, 27, hit the awards show with her husband Eric Decker by her side. The country star looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging white long-sleeved KITTENISH by Kora Rae dress with a slit up the side, showing off her baby bump in the sexy number.

Mrs. Decker caught up with Us Weekly at the star-studded event, and took a moment to discuss her growing family. The happy couple announced last month that they are expecting their second child together, after previously welcoming daughter Vivianne Rose in March 2014.

The "I Do" performer spilled that she and her NFL player husband, 28, have already picked out a name for their baby, who is due in September.

"We do have a name but we're not going to say it," the mother of one told Us. "It is a little boy. We're very excited for our little baby boy."

The happy couple, who married in June 2013, also took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share their exciting news. The Deckers sat side by side in front of a camera, addressing their fans.

"Hey y'all!… We have some news," Jessie said, with Eric chiming in, "What's up… good news." Snuggling up to one another, the parents announced that they're having a son and shared a quick kiss.

We have some baby news to share with Yall!!!!!!!! A video posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Apr 19, 2015 at 10:45am PDT

