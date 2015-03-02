She looks so good — with baby number two! Jessie James Decker is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Eric Decker, the singer's rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, March 2.

The country singer, 26, and the NFL hunk, 27, announced their happy baby news on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a photo of Decker's burgeoning baby bump.

In the snap, James shows off her pregnant bikini body in a floral print two-piece from her new line with Amore & Sorvette. Her mini-me Vivianne wears the same identical bikini as her stunning mom in the snap, while lying with a sand bucket on her father's lap.

Vivianne is so excited because she is going to be a big sister! We are over the moon about having another baby!!! ???? A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Mar 2, 2015 at 9:32am PST

"Vivianne is so excited because she is going to be a big sister!" the "Wanted" singer wrote. "We are over the moon about having another baby!!!"

Their announcement comes nearly one year after James and the New York Jets wide receiver welcomed their baby girl Vivianne last March. Since then, the proud parents have been simply enamored with their baby girl, sharing photos of their little one on social media.

On a lazy Sunday morning, Decker posted a photo with his baby girl of the two just chilling on a couch. "Cartoon watching fools on this raining day!" he wrote. "#mylittleprincess."

Cartoon watching fools on this raining day! #mylittleprincess A photo posted by Eric Decker (@edeck87) on Mar 1, 2015 at 11:21am PST

As for handling baby number two? It seems that these lovebirds already have it down. A source told Us last year that the athlete was "very hands on with the baby," adding: "Eric and Jessie are so adorable and in love together."

