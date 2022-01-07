Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022.

The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I’m gonna be meeting this little person.”

The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced that she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together, his fifth. (The businessman previously welcomed four children with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup.)

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” the actress captioned her October 2021 Instagram reveal. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Cooper shared the same photos of Eve’s bump via his own account at the time, writing, “Very excited to share this news. We have a lil human on the way!”

The mom-to-be celebrated her baby shower that same month, waiting to share photos of the bash via Instagram until December 2021. “The most amazing day,” Eve gushed at the time. “Thank you to all you ladies for making me feel so special!!!”

The Queens star has had plenty of parenting practice as a stepmom, exclusively telling Us Weekly in April 2020 that she learned from her stepfather’s tactics.

“When he married my mom when I was younger, I kind of felt like, ‘Well, why did nobody asked me? Why did nobody talk to me about my feelings? Why do I just have to do what you say?’” the former Talk cohost recalled at the time. “When you become an adult, you kind of forget that you used to be a kid and you have feelings, so it’s important for me sometimes to say, ‘Well, what’s happening here? What’s going on?’”

The Pennsylvania native’s fellow expectant star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced her own pregnancy news in August 2021. The reveal came four years after she and partner Jason Statham welcomed son Jack.

“Taaa daahhh !!” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned an Instagram mirror selfie at the time. “Round two.”

While the model gave kept her belly under wraps for weeks, she showed another rare glimpse in December 2021. “Bump ’n go,” she wrote while showing off 10 different maternity outfits.

The following month, Huntington-Whiteley went on a scenic walk with Jack. “Here’s looking at you 2022!” she wrote alongside pictures their outdoor adventure on January 3. “Wishing everyone a very happy new year!”

