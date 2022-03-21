There it is! Three months after news broke of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy, Chris Pratt’s wife showed her baby bump for the first time.

The Rock What You’ve Got author, 32, sported a black sweater and matching leggings in a Sunday, March 20, Instagram video. The Los Angeles native’s budding belly could be seen as she filled up a water bottle in her kitchen, pushed daughter Lyla, 19 months, in a stroller and worked at her desk in a black tee.

“Not joking when I say I literally don’t go anywhere without my @stanley_brand Quencher,” the Gift of Forgiveness author captioned the footage. “I am so glad I found this new color, which is now available at @target. From the start of my day to hours later, my water stays freezing cold (preggo mamas tell me if you, too, can only drink ice cold water) and it keeps me hydrated as I go about my day! From working out, mommy-daughter time, car rides and writing, I’ve become obsessed with this cup. Plus it fits in a cup holder which is huge!”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter is expecting her second child with Pratt, 42. The couple previously welcomed Lyla in August 2020, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

While the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host has not formally announced her pregnancy, Katherine did hint at the news earlier this month when she posted an Instagram photo of Lyla’s dolls wearing diapers. The expectant star joked at the time that her toddler is “nesting.”

The Maverick and Me author and Pratt have chosen not to show their baby girl’s face since her arrival, and Katherine explained the decision on the Today show in March 2021.

“I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings, [Christina, Patrick and Christopher], is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” she said at the time. “We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

The I Just Graduated … Now What? author went on to share her plans to follow in her parents’ footsteps despite “social media [not] being a thing” at the time.

“It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” Katherine added. “We would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”

