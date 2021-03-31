Keeping their kid under wraps! Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt aren’t planning to reveal their daughter Lyla’s face on social media.

“I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings, [Christina, Patrick and Christopher], is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, said during a Monday, March 30, Today show appearance. “We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter noted that while she “obviously didn’t grow up with social media being a thing,” she still wants to follow her parents’ methods while navigating the platforms.

“It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host explained. “We would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”

The Los Angeles native gave birth to her and the actor’s baby girl in August 2020. Lyla joined half-brother Jack, 8, whom Pratt, 41, welcomed in 2012 with his then-wife, Anna Faris.

Since the infant’s arrival, the couple have given glimpses of her via Instagram, from the back of Lyla’s head to her fingers. They’ve also used emojis to hide her face.

Raising the little one has been a “bonding experience” for Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of [our] journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

The Rock What You’ve Got author called motherhood “the greatest thing ever” at the time, gushing, “I mean, I am just loving every minute of it and it’s so fun. … It’s been a huge silver lining throughout this whole [coronavirus] quarantine experience in this crazy year of 2020.”

She and the Parks and Recreation alum started dating in 2018 and wed the following year in California.