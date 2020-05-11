Getting ready! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have always been vocal about their plans to start a family together.

Less than a year after their June 2019 wedding, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he saw himself having “lots of kids” with the Rock What You’ve Got author in the future.

News broke in April 2020 that the Los Angeles native is pregnant with their first child together. (Pratt previously welcomed his and Anna Faris’ son, Jack, in 2012.)

“The Dog That Changed Me” podcast host has prepped for parenthood by taking care of her dog, Maverick, she told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019.

“[Adopting] was definitely a learning curve of just the change in how you go about your day and how you live your life,” Katherine explained at the time. “You always need to think about, you know, your dog’s needs over your needs. And it’s not all about you.”

She went on to tell Us, “I always tell all my girlfriends … ‘You should get a dog before you decide to have children because it’s, like, a great buffer into what that might look like.’ Obviously, having kids is way more of a responsibility, but you really get that little bit of insight into changing the way that you go about your day, putting the needs of your animal first.”

The key to success is “having a great support system and family and community,” Katherine explained at the time. “It takes a village to raise kids, and it takes a village also to have a dog and have that responsibility in your life.”

The I Just Graduated … Now What? author has a great relationship with her stepson, the Jurassic World star told E! News in February.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt told the outlet at the time. “My soul, my son, [Jack], I feel all are so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom.”

Keep scrolling to see what Katherine and the Parks and Recreation alum have said about having kids together over the years, from praising each other’s parenting skills to dreaming of future family members.