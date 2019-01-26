Expanding their family? Chris Pratt shared his plans to have children with fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger following news of their engagement.

“The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part star, 39, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, January 25. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

In fact, Pratt may be less present in the public eye as he settles into his new life with Schwarzenegger, 29. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” he continued. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

The Parks and Recreation alum is already the father of son Jack, 6, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement via Instagram on January 13. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” the actor captioned a sweet pic of himself kissing his future wife. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The engaged couple, who were first linked in June 2018, celebrated with Jack and members of the Rock What You’ve Got author’s family, including brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and mom Maria Shriver. The group dined at Smoke House in Burbank, California, on January 17.

“Chris’ son was very affectionate with Maria, and she really took to him too and treated him like a grandson,” a source told Us Weekly of the outing. “The dynamic between Katherine and Jack is really natural too.”

The insider added: “The two families meshed really well together organically, especially Patrick and Chris, who seem like brothers and best friends.”

Another source told Us after Pratt popped the question that he went to Katherine’s parents first. “Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” the insider noted, adding: “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!