Blending their broods! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their engagement with a family dinner.

The group, which included Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s son, Jack, dined out at Smoke House in Burbank, California, on Thursday, January 17. “It seemed like a super fun and celebratory outing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They ordered a ton of food.”

Jack, 6, whom the 39-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, seemed connected to Shriver and his future stepmom. “Chris’ son was very affectionate with Maria, and she really took to him too and treated him like a grandson,” the insider says. “The dynamic between Katherine and Jack is really natural too.”

The source adds: “The two families meshed really well together organically, especially Patrick and Chris, who seem like brothers and best friends.”

According to the insider, the patrons were at the restaurant “for a little over two hours and it was definitely a party” with “lots of food, laughter and drinks.”

While the group was “virtually left alone,” the source notes that some fans approached Pratt to take photos. However, “overall they had privacy.”

The insider concludes: “They just looked like a super normal family.”

Pratt announced his engagement to the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, on Sunday, January 13. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” he wrote via Instagram. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Shriver, 63, was among those who gushed over the happy news. “Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spirtual [sic] people,” she commented on Instagram. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you … yes let’s go.”

Just hours before, Patrick, 25, told Us and other reporters that his future brother-in-law is “really great.”

Katherine’s family also played a part in the lead-up to the Guardians of the Galaxy star popping the question. “Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” a source revealed to Us earlier this week, adding: “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!