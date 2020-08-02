Chris Pratt Says Pregnant Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Ready To Pop

Chris Pratt joked that he is thankful that his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, didn’t give birth while they were hiking in L.A.

“Ready to pop Still don’t stop Top of the Mountain today,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling together on a hike on Saturday, August 1. “Kinda grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real.”

The couple, who wed in June 2019, are expecting their first child any day now.

Last month, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 41, praised his wife followed her “The Gift of Forgiveness” podcast release. “So proud of my darling for her amazing podcast. Nine months pregnant, in quarantine and still working her butt off,” he tweeted. “I’m a lucky lucky man.”

Schwarzenegger, 30, revealed days earlier that she was in the nesting phase of her pregnancy.

“I am preparing definitely by learning to do things in the kitchen because that’s something you need to learn how to get very familiar with when you have little ones to cook for,” she told E! News on July 9. “I’ve been organizing a lot in our house because I feel like that’s, again, something that everybody’s been doing in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic], it’s just this desire to organize. I think that’s part of my nesting.”

She added that being pregnant amid the global health emergency has been “an interesting time” but “a really fun time to also find the silver linings.”

News broke in April that the pair were expecting their first child together. Pratt is already the father of son Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

He joked with Extra in May that the Rock What You’ve Got author’s pregnancy cravings have “been tough — pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like them.”

The Jurassic World star added that he caught himself complaining about lower back pain and weight gain amid quarantine. “She just looked at me sweetly,” he said of his wife, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. “I was like, ‘Oh, right, right. I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'”